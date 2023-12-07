News

Premiere: Britta Raci Shares New Video for "i could do it too"





After a stint as the frontperson for indie rock trio It’s Butter, LA-based indie pop singer/songwriter Britta Raci made her solo debut this year with a series of new singles. With these singles, Raci has hit on a lyrical style that is equal parts messy, sardonic, and confessional, all while lacing sharp melodic hooks between the playful lyrics. She first released “i don’t date losers (anymore),” and followed with “i could do it too” and “embarrassing.” Today, she’s back with an accompanying video for “i could do it too,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“i could do it too” opens with colorful hints of chiptune melody, but quickly settles into a breezy indie pop groove, carried by watery guitar lines and an easygoing hook. However, alongside the summery style, Raci’s lyrics navigate the thorny territory of a messy breakup. The chorus plays like a series of anxious intruding thoughts, repeating over and over in Raci’s head一“What did she have that I don’t? / What did she do to you? / What did she have that I don’t? / I bet that I could do it too.”

As Raci describes, “‘i could do it too’ navigates the rollercoaster of heartbreak post-cheating, all while grooving to a buoyant and bouncy indie pop track.” Meanwhile, the track’s music video imagines her cheating ex showing up Raci’s birthday party with a new ‘perfect girlfriend.’

Check out the song and video below, out everywhere now.

