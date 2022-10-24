News

Premiere: Brody Price Shares New Single “Fall” New LP Win A Trip To Palm Springs! Coming October 28th via Niles City Records

Photography by CV Fields



Later this week, singer/songwriter Brody Price is set to share his deeply cathartic debut album, Win A Trip To Palm Springs!, out October 28th via Niles City Records. Price has described the record as “Doom Country,” a cheeky moniker for his chaotic style that blends moments of tense, knotted noise with contemplative folk beauty. Price has shared a trio of new singles ahead of the album this year, and today he’s back with a final release, “Fall,” premiering with Under the Radar.

On its surface, “Fall” is one of the record’s more easygoing efforts, foregoing the raucous distortion-laden passages of previous singles for a plaintive folk charm. Price’s willowy vocals and chiming instrumentation have a subtly catchy undertone, one that embeds in your memory and leaves you nodding along when you least expect it. Yet Price’s lyricism is the track’s real draw, with the songwriter bringing forth a self-deprecating allure and yearning honesty that blends perfectly with the song’s wounded beauty.

As Prices explains, “This song is about this repeating cycle in which I often find myself. It involves making mistakes, feeling regret and remorse for those mistakes, changing course based on what you’ve learned from the experience, and then finding yourself right back in the same situation. I didn’t want to approach the idea from some self-loathing sad-boy perspective. I wanted it to be practical, like ‘this has happened before and everything turned out okay. So hang in there, things will likely turn out okay again.’

I have always gravitated towards really self-aware (and sometimes self-deprecating) writers like Leonard Cohen, John Prine, Jerry Jeff Walker, etc… even most of my friends are folks who can open up about really dark things and crack a joke in the midst of it all. I’m prone to really really deep sadness and isolation, but that doesn’t mean that I forget how to laugh. I think having Will Johnson and John Paul White on this song really adds to the energy. Both of them have such sorrowful-sounding voices. They add some longing and sadness to a song that kinda makes you want to bob your head.”

Check out the song below. Win A Trip To Palm Springs! is out October 28th via Niles City Records.

