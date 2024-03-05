News

Premiere: brother bird Shares New Single “quitter” New Album another year Due Out March 8th via Easy Does It Records

Photography by Chris Bauer



Under the moniker brother bird, indie singer/songwriter Caroline Glaser debuted in 2018 with her self-titled EP and followed in 2021 with her first full-length album, gardens, evoking a set of gauzy and melodic songwriting touchstones and knitting them into stirring lyrical confessions. Most recently, Glaser returned last year with a series of new singles, teasing her forthcoming sophomore album, another year. The full record is out later this week, and ahead of the album release Glaser is sharing a final single, “quitter,” premering with Under the Radar.

The record’s previous singles have found Glaser occupying familiar territory, delivering shades of nostalgia, raw lyrical reflections, and even glimpses of beatific melodic bliss. In contrast, “quitter” hits harder, backing Glaser’s shimmering vocal tone with rumbling basslines, churning guitars, and weighty percussion. Rather than intimate or ornate, the results feel shadowy and lean, laced with a disquieting undercurrent. Simultaneously, Glaser also dresses the track in floating harmonies and bursts of horns, giving the track a sense of contrast and understated catchiness running alongside the magnetic grooves.

Glaser says of the track, “This song has a little more bite to it than the rest of the record- which I think is significant. It came together super quickly. I actually wrote it on piano around the same time I wrote ‘something better’…they have similar sentiments. Jake Cochran (Illiterate Light) and Tim Bruns came in & tracked it with me a few days later. It was essentially just me singing along to whole notes on a piano… floating around the melody. Still kind of finding the structure of the song. Getting comfy with it. They had a ton of space to just sort of fuck around and try different things. I knew I wanted some sort of horn section, & I knew I wanted it to sound pretty big, and kind of mean. Couldn’t have picked better dudes to experiment with on this one. We all felt that day we had something really weird and special. Excited for people to finally hear it”

Check out the song and video below. another year is due out on March 8th via Easy Does It Records. brother bird will also join Dustin Kensrue on his national U.S. tour starting on April 24 in Austin. Check out their tour dates below.

U.S. Spring Tour Dates with Dustin Kensrue

04/24 – Austin, TX @ The Parish

04/25 – Dallas, TX @ Sons of Hermann Hall

04/27 – Orlando, FL @ The Social

04/28 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

04/29 – Nashville, TN @ Eastside Bowl

05/01 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

05/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

05/03 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

05/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

05/06 – Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s

05/07 – Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick

05/08 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

05/09 – St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

05/11 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

05/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Commonwealth

05/14 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

05/15 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

05/17 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

05/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

05/19 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory