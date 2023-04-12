News

Premiere: Buddie Shares New Single “Class Warfare” Sophomore LP Agitator Out April 21st via Crafted Sound

Photography by Dana Kluchinski



Buddie was originally formed in Philadelphia as the songwriting outfit for frontman Dan Forrest. Since then, the project has evolved into a full band, debuting a fizzy and catchy style of indie rock with their 2019 EP, Change of Scenery, and their 2020 full-length record, Diving. In 2021, Forrest relocated to Vancouver to get his graduate degree in sustainability and reassembled the band shortly before sharing a 4 song EP, Transplant, last year.

This year, Buddie is back with their sophomore record, Agitator, out next week. The record finds Forrest once again untangling themes of classism, resistance, and anxiety, all while lacing his meditations into catchy pop rock earworms. The lead single, “We’ll Never Break,” acted as a heartwarming assurance of trust in a relationship, and included backing vocals from Al Menne of Great Grandpa. Meanwhile, the band’s latest track, “Worried,” finds Buddie unpacking the ever-present specter of pandemic anxiety. Now, the band are back with their third and final single, “Class Warfare,” premiering with Under the Radar.

Musically, “Class Warfare” slots easily into the band’s charming niche, offering a sweet spot between wiry ‘90s indie rock and scrappy power pop hooks, all knit together with Forrest’s triumphant and sincere songwriting. It is replete with rollicking drums, tightly wound guitar lines, and floating pop harmonies, playing with a dynamic sound in a similar vein as bands like 2nd Grade, LVL UP, or Bad Moves. However, where Buddie sets themselves apart is Forrest’s thoughtful lyricism. You wouldn’t expect a deconstruction of class dynamics and unjust hierarchies in a power pop song, but Buddie pulls it off effortlessly.

Forrest explains of the track, “In ‘Class Warfare,’ I grapple with the thought of imperialist nations, like the US, Canada, the UK, always putting themselves first, to the detriment of everyone else (and, ultimately, even themselves). The same goes for all forms of hierarchy - patriarchy, white supremacy, classism, and so on. ‘The view from the peak, clouds float underneath’: those in power have their view of ‘the valley below’ obscured by in-group affirmations, enabling them to justify their own actions as self-preservation. Statements like ‘we have to keep ourselves safe before we can help others’ appear across multiple contexts, from hoarding COVID-19 vaccines to the militarization of police. These examples represent a vicious circle of social inequity and environmental destruction that breed greater inequity and destruction. I aim to draw attention to these problems, but end the song in resolve, trusting that learning, activism, mutual aid, and prefiguration (creating pieces of the society you want) can ‘blow [the problems] away.’”

Check out the song below. Agitator is out everywhere on April 21st via Crafted Sound.

<a href="https://buddie.bandcamp.com/album/agitator">Agitator by Buddie</a><p>