Premiere: Bunnicula Shares New Track “Existential Rabbit Hop”

Bunnicula is the indie project of musicians Ian Turner, Eyal Hai, Arnan Raz and Daniel Meron. The band are based around the world, spread between LA, Tel-Aviv, and Brooklyn, with each member collaborating online to create their forthcoming debut album, Existential Rabbit Hop. The record was recorded piece-by-piece, with each musician adding an unexpected rhythm, a playful guitar line, or a dreamy chord progression, slowly building the structure of the songs until they emerge as soulful gems.

The full album is out on May 5th, but the band have been teasing it this year with a pair of new singles, “Juno” and “Something Divine.” Today, they’re back with the album’s title track, premiering with Under the Radar.

“Existential Rabbit Hop” begins in a fittingly existential mode, guided by winding guitar chords and skittering rhythms. Meanwhile, A jazzy saxophone solo carries the song into a psychedelic mid-section, coupled with distorted vocals and immersive production. However, that meditative tenor gradually turns blissful and beautiful, with the band gently ascending into a sun-lit climax. When paired with the band’s reflective lyrics, the track captures a floating and nocturnal haze, lying on the verge between waking and sleeping.

The band explains of the track, “‘Existential Rabbit Hop’ starts with setting the mood of a relaxed night drive, in fact it is so relaxed that the protagonist starts to wander farther into space together with his car. The lyrics are an imaginative free-writing story full of associations. When the chorus hits though, the protagonist is sharing the pain he is dealing with in his everyday life and how he has to push through it in order to get to the other side.

The song, like the rest of the album, was written in collaboration by each musician recording one musical idea, and sending it off to the next band member to add their own. This song was structured around a distinct drum beat, that shifts between a displaced hip hop beat and mechanical clock-sounding noises, created by pianist Daniel (who’s real dream is to be a gigging drummer). Ian played a modern jazz guitar progression over that, giving the track a psychedelic dimension. Songwriter Eyal was next, who completely transformed the track by adding vocals and making it a song. Lastly, Arnan added his soulful riffs on the tenor saxophone.”

Check out the song below. Existential Rabbit Hop is out everywhere on May 5th.