News

All





Premiere: C3Zr Shares New Single “Together” Debut Album Round Voyage Out March 1st via 600 Block Records

Photography by Vanessa Valadez



C3Zr is the moniker of Chicago-based producer, pianist, and songwriter Cesar Pino. As C3Zr, Pino crafts a heady blend of electro soul, jazz, funk, R&B, and hip hop, bringing on a range of collaborators including rappers, soul singers, and horn players. Next month, he’s set to share his debut album, Round Voyage, which he teased last year with a series of new singles. Chicago-based singer Ifeanyi Elswith provided vocals for the album’s lead single “B.B.B,” while NYC-based singer Travis Percy sang on its second single, “Not Over U.” Today, he’s back with another new track, “Together,” premiering with Under the Radar.

In contrast to the album’s lead single, “Together” is a more breezy and soulful effort, floating atop easygoing drum machine beats and simmering keys. Though it is relatively understated, it also shows off an undeniable plaintive charm, carried by warm instrumental tones, hazy production, and an exceedingly smooth vocal performance from Chicago singer/songwriter Paulo Apuli. Lyrically, it is an open-hearted tribute to friends and loved ones, with Apuli singing “We belong together / There’s nothing better / You make me feel brand new.”

Pino says of the track, “This is my second collaboration with singer/songwriter, Paolo Apuli. One of my inspirations on this track was discovering Mac Ayres and how he creates an R&B feel with smooth, gentle vocals. I wanted to emulate that with Paolo on vocals and guitar, to give it an airy, floating-like feel. I ended up playing this gentle chord progression on the Fender Rhodes, and it gave this warm feeling. As we got the song’s backbone down, the theme came to be about friendship and coming together.”

Check out the song below. Round Voyage is out everywhere on March 1st via 600 Block Records.