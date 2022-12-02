News

Premiere: Calista Garcia Shares New Single “Kalamazoo” New LP Confession Out Next Year

Photography by Blayne Keysar



Folk rock singer/songwriter Calista Garcia first debuted in 2019 with her first EP, Wild Woman, followed in 2021 by her A Beautiful World EP. Those early EPs fused strains of folk, pop, latin, and blues music, bringing fresh energy and easy charm to each style. However, her latest efforts have seen her hearken back to an earlier era, evoking ‘70s touchstones like Fleetwood Mac, Tom Petty, and Paul Simon.

Garcia debuted this newly vintage sheen with her latest track, “The Coals,” the lead single from her forthcoming 2023 album, Confession, and today she’s back with another new track, “Kalamazoo,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Kalamazoo” is a delightfully vintage piano rocker, recalling Elton John’s glam-laden tributes to rock and roll. Garcia fills the track with sharp danceable piano hooks and old-school doo-wop backing vocals, adding a euphoric nostalgia and playful glamor to the track while she knits it all together with her immensely expressive vocal talents. Meanwhile, Garcia’s backing band recorded the track live with all the players in the room, lending the song an irresistible fiery drive and rollicking instrumental chemistry.

Garcia says of the track, “When I first wrote, ‘Kalamazoo,’ I thought it was too strange to ever show anybody. I’ve since learned that this is often a marker of having a winner. It brought me joy/amusement to write/play, and I hope it brings people joy to listen to!”

Check out the song and video below. Garcia’s new LP Confession is out next year.

