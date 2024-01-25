News

All





Premiere: Call Me Spinster Shares New Video for “Feet Are Dirty” New LP Potholes Out April 12th via Strolling Bones Records

Photography by DH Jacobs



Call Me Spinster are an indie pop trio from Chattanooga Tennessee, formed by sisters Amelia, Rachel, and Rosalie. The trio debuted together in 2020 with their first EP self-titled EP, pulling together hints of folk instrumentation and celestial harmonies with a colorful indie pop streak, all co-produced with Drew Vandenberg (of Montreal, Faye Webster, Toro y Moi). Since then, they’ve been juggling the band and co-parenting while crafting their forthcoming full-length debut, Potholes.

For Potholes they once again paired with Vanderberg on production while further expanding their band and sound, bringing Rachel’s partner, Luis Alfredo Fortin, on guitar and John Hooker on drums. The results are even more influenced by the band’s affinity for vibrant synth pop and dance music, an element that’s on full display with the record’s newly released lead single, “Feet Are Dirty.” Accompanying the track, the band have also shared a new video for “Feet Are Dirty,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Feet Are Dirty” begins as a simmering and understated synth soundscape, but steadily unfurls into a twinkling dance pop sprawl, joined by oscillating synth textures and a propulsive beat. Emphatic strikes of guitar and pounding accented percussion launch the skyward, only for it to later trade that blissful reverie for a kaleidoscopic ambient swirl. It feels as if the instrumental is in constant motion, yet the vocals also retain a soft, muted hue, balancing the bright tones with hints of unsettled longing.

As the band explains, that same contrast plays into the themes of the track, which see the trio meditating on the joy and confusion of newfound domesticity. Amelia explains, “The bulk of the songs on this album come from the very early phases of marriage and motherhood. One of the themes is the disorienting feeling of stumbling into the new, all-consuming identity of a domestic person. So much tiredness, so many endless piles of mundane tasks and minutiae and time standing still, but also technicolored joy. Feeling at once incredibly stuck and incredibly love-struck. ‘Feet Are Dirty,’ like several other songs on the album, is both a celebration of this moment, a mom-pop ode to Robyn and the ‘90s dance music we love, and a fantasy of escape to a more familiar version of ourselves.”

Check out the song and video below. Potholes is out everywhere on April 12th via Strolling Bones Records.

<p>