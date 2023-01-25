News

Premiere: Callum Pitt Shares New Single “I Feel a God and Devil in This Room” Announces Debut Album In The Balance Out June 2nd

Photography by Daniel Stark



Over the past several years, Callum Pitt has been quietly carving his place as part of the ranks of rising UK indie singer/songwriters, imbuing his songwriting with strains of ragged rock edge, grand chamber pop arrangements, and raw folk confessionals. Each year, he has steadily shared a string of new singles, returning with his 2019 debut EP, Poisoned Reveries, followed by a trio of new tracks in 2020 and his latest single, “Mayflay.” In The Balance, his forthcoming debut record, acts as the culmination of that long road, with Pitt exploring thoughtful questions of fate, existentialism, loss, and spirituality.

The record first began as a series of feverishly-written bedroom demos, traced only with a nylon string guitar and an old ‘90s keyboard. In the studio, those intimate nascent tracks took on new nuances, bolstered by a string quartet, trumpets, sax, and production from long-time collaborator John Martindale. Today, along with news of the new record, Pitt has also shared the album’s lead single, “I Feel a God and Devil in This Room,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“I Feel a God and Devil in This Room” acts as a stirring first taste for what’s in store on In The Balance, offering a slow-burning build from organic folk intimacy into towering indie rock grandeur. The track opens muted and mediative, tinged with glassy keys, wispy vocal harmonies, and gently finger-picked guitar. As the track builds, new instruments join, churning, swirling, and gradually enlacing into a celestial chamber pop meditation. Finally, the band ascends to a soaring climax, with its final moments shaded by fiery guitar soloing and striking bursts of saxophone.

Meanwhile, the track’s lyrics offer a layered reflection on good, and evil, and how they surround us on earth. As Pitt explains, “I don’t believe in any of the religions, but do believe there’s something more than this world. We definitely needn’t look any further than Earth for heaven and hell - we love killing each other and inflicting suffering and always have, but at the same time we’re surrounded by overwhelming beauty and this collective spirituality which presents itself in spaces like music, the arts, and communities.”

Check out the song and along with the accompanying video below. The video was directed by Gareth Williams and features interpretive dancer Mia Fuller. It was also filmed in The Common Room, the Newcastle heritage site where Pitt played his first-ever headline show.

