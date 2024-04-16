 Premiere: Cameron Leahy Shares New Single “From The Infinite” | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, April 16th, 2024  
Premiere: Cameron Leahy Shares New Single “From The Infinite”

Debut LP Dizzy Freedom Out June 7th

Apr 16, 2024 By Caleb Campbell Photography by Stephanie Smith
LA-based singer/songwriter Cameron Leahy first got his start in Virginia-based pop punk outfit The Downtown Fiction, but in recent years he’s been making a stylistic shift towards a winding blend of indie rock and folk, returning last month with a new single, “Critic.” That single was the first taste of Leahy’s forthcoming full-length solo debut, Dizzy Freedom, due out on June 7th. Today, he’s following with a second single from the album, “From The Infinite,” premiering with Under the Radar.

Leahy delivers a gentle, sun-lit acoustic cut with “From The Infinite”, ambling through easygoing rhythms and plaintive guitar lines. Breezy and buoyant lead guitar joins the mix as the song goes on, coating the track in buoyant melodies and sentimental indie charm. Yet, alongside the track’s pastoral sheen runs a more ruminative side, one which finds Leahy drawing on cavernous imagery to represent the unknown. Seaside canyons, misty oil rigs, and icy moonlit drives dot the song as Leahy’s lyrics turn insular and meditative: “I’ll think it over and I will deliberate / These endless questions / I can’t even now debate / I cannot hide like before / From the infinite, I’ll try.”

Leahy says of the track, “I like the idea that certain locations on earth get better reception on our inner clarity antenna,” says Leahy. “Portals to the past. Ancient places. There’s a certain vibration in the landscape.”

Check out the song and video below. Dizzy Freedom is out everywhere on June 7th.



There are no comments for this entry yet.

