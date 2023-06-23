News

Premiere: Careful Share New Single “Promise” Announces New EP Promise / Practice Out September 22nd

Photography by Andy Timmons



It has been almost a decade since fans last heard from Careful, the art pop project of multi-instrumentalist and producer Eric Lindley. In 2014, Lindley shared his third full-length record, The World Doesn’t End, a concept album wherein Lindley dueted with a version of his voice that had been digitally altered to sound like a woman’s. In the years since, he had a child, relocated to San Francisco, and has been working full-time on other projects.

Later this year, Lindley is set to return as Careful with another new EP, Promise / Practice, coming September 22nd. Accompanying the news of the record, he has also shared its lead single, “Promise,” premiering with Under the Radar.

Lindley describes Promise / Practice as a meditation on loss and its lead single is a sparse and heartbreaking reflection of the record’s theme. Written in the aftermath of the Uvalde shooting, the song finds Lindley placing himself in the perspective of a parent who lost their child: “You promised that you’d be here / Buttoned up and bright as gun steel / I am holding flowers / And all the world is blunted teeth / Is bodies all the same / Is sleeping, calling out your name.” All throughout, Lindley narrates the parent’s grief in an aching whisper, surrounded by oscillating synth melodies and sparse keys. The track’s wordless mid-section swells into a dramatic crescendo, yet when the song returns to its narrator’s perspective it turns devastatingly intimate, mirroring the vast screaming numbness of grief.

Lindley says of the track, “‘Promise’ is the story of a parent’s grief after losing their child to a school shooting. After the Uvalde shooting, I found myself at once overwhelmed and numb, and only weeks later I wrote this song and found I was finally able to process my emotions, which, maybe after having a child myself, had been much harder to face.”

Check out the song below. Promise / Practice is out everywhere on September 22nd.