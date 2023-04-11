News

Premiere: Carver Commodore Share New Single "Drown Me in Emotions" New EP If Nothing Happens Out August 15th





Alabama indie pop outfit Carver Commodore debuted in 2019 with their LP, Tell Me What You Want, before following in 2021 with their sophomore record, Welcome to the Modern World. Since then, they returned last year with their latest EP, Too Much?, and are now teasing another new EP, If Nothing Happens, due out August 15th of this year. Although the band have been keeping up a prolific streak of releases, they have described their latest EP as a more therapeutic effort, one where they are embracing the light and breezy side of their sound.

Today, the band are sharing the first taste of the full EP with their new track, “Drown Me In Emotions,” premiering with Under the Radar.

It’s easy to see the band’s new lighter touch running throughout “Drown Me in Emotions.” The track’s verses are carried by some instantly catchy guitar lines and sharp bass grooves, crafting a clean and spacious sound before the chorus bursts forth with sunlit pop hooks. The results feel bright and summery, but the band also layers in a wistful element, lending the track a magnetic emotive undercurrent. The lyrics match that same balance, with the band begging a partner to put their love to the test: “Drown me in emotions / Test out my devotion / Baby to you / I want you to / Drown me in emotions / I’ll drink your magic potion / If I need to.”

The band says of the track and EP, “‘Drown Me in Emotions’ is the first track from our upcoming EP If Nothing Happens. This EP marks the first time we’ve all been together in the studio playing our own parts and every part was written with intention so that the recordings feel like Carver Commodore in a live setting. They also reflect many of the feelings the band has had over the last couple of years - the ongoing conversation of ‘If Nothing Happens with this, will we be fine?’ We’ve decided that we can’t NOT make music we believe in, so we hope that this song and the start of this EP release is as exciting for you as it is for us!”

Check out the song and video below. The If Nothing Happens EP is out on August 15th.

