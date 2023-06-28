News

Premiere: Caspian Coberly Shares New Video for “Find me, love me” New LP Texas Sex Coming This Year

Photography by Kaya Nieves



Later this year, Seattle-based multi-instrumentalist and songwriter Caspian Coberly is set to share his forthcoming full-length record, Texas Sex. Coberly debuted back in 2019 with a self-titled album, and his latest record retains that album’s guitar theatrics while bringing in new stylistic shades drawn from psych rock, blues, dance grooves, and garage punk. Most recently, Coberly shared his latest single from the record, “Find me, love me.” Today, he’s back with an accompanying video, premiering with Under the Radar.

Coberly’s latest single is a cover of a ‘70s tune from Norman Whiteside, a soul singer whose career was tragically cut short after an unjust conviction. Whiteside’s only album, You Can Fly On My Aeroplane, has since gained new fans thanks to samples from Kanye West, Frank Ocean, Freddie Gibbs, and others. Coberly’s version of “Find me, love me” retains much of the smooth grooves and vintage soul feel of the original, though Coberly diverts in his own direction with some swooning synths and loads of soaring electric guitar soloing. Both the song and video have an unassuming DIY charm to them, with Coberly playing all the instruments himself.

Coberly says fo the song and video, “‘Find me, love me’ is my take on Norman Whiteside’s 1977 track; I took it in more of a 60s Smokey Motown direction and obviously threw a ton of electric guitar on it, being that that is my instrument. Recorded all the parts by myself to tape and mixed most all of the tracks to mono.

For the video, I just wanted it to be a funny vibe and keep it authentic to my sensibilities without trying to create a narrative or anything. I also wanted to make sure I made a new video before I cut my hair to document the Viking braids I was rocking this Spring. In some of the clips I was trying to look like 2003 John Frusciante with the sunburst Strat (which I played on the recording) & Adidas tracksuit top.”

Texas Sex LP coming very soon…”

Check out the song and video below.

