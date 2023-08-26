News

All





Premiere: Cass Cwik & The Small Gas Engines Shares New Video for “Under Your Spell” Sophomore LP Wise, Wild & Free Out September 8th





Cass Cwik & The Small Gas Engines are a new indie Americana group led by singer/songwriter Cass Cwik. The band released a self-titled record in 2021, and are following this year with a new record, Wise, Wild & Free. Their forthcoming sophomore album hits on a similar blend of indie rock, country, and folk, infusing their sound with currents of melodic, sun-dappled charm and dusty, weathered candor. They have already shared the record’s title track this year, and today they’re back with an accompanying video for another single, ‘Under Your Spell,” premiering with Under the Radar.

With “Under Your Spell,” Cwik delivers a loping country-tinged ballad, gently guided by a winding two-step rhythm, breezy guitar licks, and a plaintive vocal performance from Cwik. Cwik has a way of effortlessly evoking country touchstones and sunny shades of Americana, building into his songwriting an effortless charm and warm, lived-in feel. The accompanying video evokes that same vintage element and familiar style, though Cwik and company also paint the video with plenty of winking humor, including some slapstick physical comedy and a puppet dream sequence.

Cwik explains, “I came up with the concept for this video on a whim after my friend and musical cohort Cam Cowles suggested we film in my house bar with my Hi-8 camera. The storyline is a bit over-the-top and comical. I’d been watching a bit of The Three Stooges and Monty Python at the time so that’s where my head was at. The director for this video, Adam Rebora, refined the vision and really came through with some class-A direction when it came to filming. I don’t think we could’ve asked for a better director and I have to give him full credit for making it actually funny. I asked a few close friends and neighbors to help round out the cast and nearly all of them agreed for which I am very grateful. My partner Sara made the puppets and helped film the dream sequence. It was just a fun shoot overall as you could imagine after a few rounds and a couple iced tea shots.”

Check out the song and video below. Wise, Wild & Free is out everywhere on September 8th.

<p>