News

All





Premiere: Castle Black Share New Video for “Bright-Eyed” Debut Album, The Highway At Night is Due Out in May of Next Year

Photography by Jen Meller



Over the past several years, Brooklyn-based duo Castle Black have been carving a niche for their style of indie rock, bringing together sharp hooks with dark and jagged tones pulled from grunge and post punk. So far, the band have released a series of four EPs, returning most recently with 2021’s Get Up, Dancer EP. This year, the band shared news of their forthcoming debut album, The Highway At Night, alongside a new single, “Bright-Eyed.” Today, they’re back with an accompanying video for the track, premiering with Under the Radar.

“Bright-Eyed” finds the band leaning into their darker side, coloring the track with layers of rumbling basslines and baritone guitar. Joey Russo’s drums give the track a thunderous backbone while lead singer/guitarist Leigh Celent brings a striking presence, delivering an emphatic vocal performance laced with confident magnetism. All along, a serpentine guitar riff snakes around the track, winding onward as the pounding drums drive it forward. The band steadily ratchets up the tension until it finally explodes outward with the track’s impressively catchy chorus. Meanwhile, the accompanying video, directed by Brooklyn-based visual artist Jen Meller, casts the band as clowns, surrounded by masked partygoers.

Celent says of the track, “I wrote ‘Bright-Eyed’ on baritone guitar. I first played a baritone guitar during the recording of our last EP, Get Up Dancer. The engineer suggested doing a layer of baritone guitar on the song ‘That Little War.’ I transposed the part to baritone and spent some time practicing it, on his Danelectro that was strung with flats, which I really liked. It was such a fun experience that I kind of fell in love with the instrument during that recording session. When we were in Kitchener, Canada that year, we came across a similar baritone, but didn’t end up getting it. I thought of it often. Joey tried to get it from the shop once we were home, but it had sold. Last Christmas, he got me the Danelectro that I play on ‘Bright-Eyed,’ which 30th Street Guitars in NYC had expertly strung with flats for me, making it very similar to the one that I first played at Mission Sound (who no longer had their baritone when we went to record The Highway at Night). All that to say, I am really happy that I had the baritone on which to write this song, as it wouldn’t be the same otherwise.”

She continues, saying of the video, “The weather didn’t totally cooperate for the video shoot but we made it work. Rain was at a 100% chance just a few days before the outdoor shoot. We had extras and the makeup artist lined up and not much room to move the date. We were able to move it to the day before, banking on a 60% chance of rain instead, and losing some extras. The rain held out just until the scene where I needed to sing in freshly applied clown makeup. Jen (the director) came prepared with a camera hood. She found some tree cover and we kind of weaved in and out of the drips of rain and somehow it all worked without anyone getting very wet. There’s a cool spot toward the end of the video where you can see a really beautiful drip of rain that we never would have had otherwise.”

Check out the song, video, and upcoming tour dates below. The band’s debut album, The Highway At Night, is due out next year.

UPCOMING SHOWS:

November 22 – Despacito’s – Burlington, VT

November 23 – Avant Garde Bar – Ottawa, Canada

November 24 – Bovine Sex Club – Toronto, Canada

November 25 – The Old Miami – Detroit, MI

December 16 – Anchor Rock Club – Atlantic City, NJ

February 17 – Tommy’s Pub – Charlotte, NC

February 18 – Union Bar – Knoxville, TN

February 20 – The Cobra – Nashville, TN

February 22 – Ground Zero – Spartanburg, SC

February 23 – Monstercade – Winston-Salem, NC

March 22 – Alphaville – Brooklyn, NY (Single release)

July 6 – Art Bar – Columbia, SC