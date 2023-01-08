News

Premiere: Cat Clyde Shares New Single “I Feel It” New LP Down Rounder Out February 17 on Second Prize Records

Next month, Canadian indie folk singer/songwriter Cat Clyde is set to share her forthcoming new LP, Down Rounder. Clyde debuted in 2017 with her full-length record, Ivory Castanets, and followed with 2019’s Hunter’s Trace, returning most recently with Blue Blue Blue, a collaborative LP with fellow singer-songwriter Jeremie Albino. Her latest effort finds Clyde once again pulling from roughly hewn strands of alt country, folk, blues, and acoustic punk, offering a record that is raw and worn, yet also moving in its subtleties.

She already has teased the record with last year’s lead single, “Mystic Light,” and today, she’s back with the latest single from Down Rounder, “I Feel It,” along with an accompanying video, premiering with Under the Radar.

Even though Clyde’s music is often stark, it has always felt grounded and deeply rooted. Clyde’s latest single is a reflection of those roots, inspired by her connection to the natural world and her powerfully empathetic core. The track is largely traced via Clyde’s sparse piano playing, though it is also gains striking texture thanks to quiet ambient touches, spacious production, and gentle swells of strings. Like the best of Clyde’s music, it appears simple on the surface, but reveals cavernous depths just beneath.

As Clyde explains, “This song expresses the highs and lows of feeling things deeply, and how much the natural world is a source of grounding for me. It began as just my vocal and piano demo, and throughout the recording process it shape-shifted into something much bigger while still utilizing the original demo take. I love both versions equally, and am glad this song made it on the record.”

Check out the song and video below. Down Rounder is due out everywhere on February 17th via Second Prize Records.