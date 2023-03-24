News

Premiere: Cathedral Bells Debut New Single "All Under The Sky" Announces New LP Everything At Once Out May 19th via Born Losers Records





Back in 2021, we shared a video for “Ghost Dream,” one of the highlights off of the last LP from Orlando-based dream pop and shoegaze outfit Cathedral Bells. The band, formed by singer/songwriter Matt Messore, has carefully crafted a kaleidoscopic swirl of airy melodies, layered effects, and lush aesthetics, debuting with 2020’s Velvet Spirit and following with 2021’s Ether. They were largely quiet last year一releasing only a pair of singles, “Fall Into Place” and “Afterglow”一but they returned earlier this year with a collaborative single with REW, “Clinging To The Ground.”

Today, the band are back with news of their forthcoming LP, Everything At Once, out May 19th via Born Losers Records. Accompanying the announcement, they’ve also shared a new single, “All Under The Sky,” premiering with Under the Radar.

While previous Catherdral Bells singles have leaned into the layered and atmospheric side of their sound, “All Under The Sky” is less a floating evocative reverie, and more a propulsive dose of jangle pop. The song is carried by driving drumming, layered synth beds, and shimmering guitar chords, feeling quite close to the wistful romanticism and pop allure of The Cure. Yet, Messore and company also shade the track with plenty of warm hues, layering in dreamy instrumentation and placing the track’s mood under the waning light of sunset.

Messore explains of the track, “’All Under The Sky’ is one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written. It simply captures everything I wanted to create musically & the lyrics mean a great deal to me.

After all the amount of time I spent making this track, it felt natural to be the opener to introduce the new album.”

Check out the track below. Everything At Once is out everywhere on May 19th via Born Losers Records. Pre-order the record here.

