Premiere: Catherine Moan and Primer Share New Single “Pavement 2”

Over the past few years, Catherine Moan and Primer have both been making inroads into the worlds of indie electronic pop, transmuting ‘80s-tinged synths, dance rhythms, and sweeping melodies into a concoction for the digital age. Fans heard from Primer last year with her sophomore record, Incubator, and Catherine Moan debuted in 2021 with her first LP, Chain Reaction. Most recently, the pair teamed up last year for a new single, “My Heart,” and today they’re back with their latest track, “Pavement 2,” premiering with Under the Radar.

In a similar vein to “My Heart,” “Pavement 2” is a glittering synth pop gem, colored by iridescent synths and a pulsing bass beat. However, the pair’s latest effort is more winding and expansive, letting the cinematic synth beds sprawl and shimmer as they enlace into a dreamy tapestry of melody. As the layers of instrumentation overlap, the track accelerates towards a decadent melodic high, capturing the euphoria and adrenaline rush of an open road within a indie pop daydream.

The pair share of the track, “We wrote ‘Pavement 2’ in a playful way as all the pieces came together naturally or by accident, it really encapsulates how fun songwriting can be. The song was mixed/mastered/co-produced by Trey Frye of KORINE.”

Check out the song and video below, out everywhere tomorrow, January 13th.

