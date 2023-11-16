News

Premiere: Cattle & Cane Share New Track, "Golden" New Album Golden Out on November 17th





English indie folk outfit Cattle & Cane are back tomorrow with a new LP, Golden. Siblings and bandmates Joe and Helen Hammill debuted with their 2015 album Home, and since have cultivated a gentle and approachable style of folk pop, full of warm arrangements and carefully crafted harmonies. The band last returned in 2021 with a mini album of covers, fittingly entitled & Covers, but they stepped away last year to focus on life and family away from music.

This year they returned, teasing the forthcoming album with a series of new singles. Today, ahead of the record’s release they’re sharing an early listen to its title track, premiering with Under the Radar.

“Golden” is a very gentle and meditative effort, one that takes its time to truly unfurl. Initially accompanied only by sparse piano chords, Joe and Helen trade off lead vocals as the instrumentation slowly joins. At first, it’s only the quiet pulse of bass and meditative guitar strums, but by the track’s end, Joe and Helen are backed by a full suite of soaring instrumentation, complete with strings, horns, and harmonies. Coupled with the hopeful lyrics, the track feels like a heartfelt expression of joy, ascending from melancholy to triumph like the sunrise.

Songwriter Joe Hammill explains. “‘Golden’ is a song about that forever love that some people are lucky enough to find. The love that sustains through the trials and tribulations of a life lived together. Like a lot of songs on our new album, it’s a song of hope.”

Check out the song below. Golden the album is out everywhere tomorrow, November 17th.

