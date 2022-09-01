News

Premiere: CD Ghost Shares New Single, “On My Mind” Debut LP Night Music Coming November 11th via Born Losers Records

Photography by Savannah Moler



CD Ghost is the project of musicians Cody Han and Blake Dimas, crafting a gauzy and danceable style of dream pop. The band debuted early in 2020, releasing a trio of EPs in quick succession, with their latest EP, Dreams We Share, arriving in November 2020. In the years since, Han and Dimas lived apart, working virtually between Los Angeles and Beijing as they wrote their forthcoming debut record, Night Music.

As they describe, the pair took inspiration from the early morning hours in LA and evening walks in Beijing. “Inspired by the musical tradition of nocturnes, we set out to dedicate the album to the night and all that it represents - our version of a modern dream pop nocturne. For us the night is the time and place where we undergo metamorphoses and attempt to go beyond what we were before. This album is the soundtrack to that process of transformation and self-actualization.”

Along with news of the record, out November 11th via Born Losers Records, CD Ghost have also shared a new single, “On My Mind,” premiering with Under the Radar.

With “On My Mind” the pair deliver a dreamy synth pop effort, balancing floating wistful reveries with hints of melancholy. The track wind through memories of a distant lover, with the pair longing to be reunited一“Close your eyes and hold my hand / Waiting for the day I can / Hold you in my arms again / Love you until my life ends.” The pair live up to their nocturnal inspirations, conjuring a heartfelt ballad that perfectly captures late night-longing and moonlit memories.

Han and Dimas explain, “When memories are the only thing you have, they grow more vivid with time as your mind clings ever more desperately to them. ‘On My Mind’ is an upbeat yet melancholic dream pop song that explores memory and laments love lost - but is it gone forever?”

Check out the song and video below. Night Music is out everywhere on November 11th via Born Losers Records. Pre-order the record here. The band have also announced upcoming tour dates supporting Dreamgirl. Find them below.

Tour Dates (Supporting Dreamgirl)

Sat, August 20, Lawrence, KS The Bottle Neck

Sun, August 21, Denver, CO Lost Lake Lounge

Thu, September 1, Portland, OR Holocene

Fri, September 2, Seattle, WA Barboza

Sat, September 3, Boise, ID The Shredder

Sun, September 4, Salt Lake City, UT Kilby Court

Mon, September 5 FT. Collins, CO The Coast