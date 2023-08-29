News

Premiere: Charlie Kaplan Shares New Single “Rockaway” Sophomore LP Country Life in America Out September 15th

Photography by Sam Shapiro



New York singer/songwriter Charlie Kaplan is a true devotee of pop songwriting, crafting jangly gems at the intersection of power pop, baroque pop, and vintage AM radio rock. Kaplan also plays bass with Brooklyn indie outfit Office Culture, but in 2020 he ventured out on his own with his first full-length album, Sunday. His solo material acts as an extensive catalog of influences, one he first began compiling ten years ago as acoustic phone demos. His forthcoming sophomore LP, Country Life in America, contains updated visions of those first forays into songwriting, written in a burst following college graduation.

The full album is out on September 15th, and Kaplan has already shared a pair of early singles, “Talkin’ French” and “Gas Station Bathroom.” Today, he’s back with a third and final single, “Rockaway,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Rockaway” closes out the album in style, with Kaplan seeing the record off on one of its breeziest efforts. The track builds off an easygoing, bouncing bass line, colored with hints of airy synths and churning guitars. The track is firmly rooted in classic pop stylings, echoing the accessible melodic gleam and stripped-back instrumental approach of early rock and roll. Yet, Kaplan also burnishes that approach with a dreamy, harmony-laden bridge and a fantastic instrumental breakdown near the end, letting the band cut loose in a dizzying blaze of guitar licks and upbeat percussion.

Kaplan says of the track, “To me, Country Life in America is an album about how growing up feels while you’re doing it; it’s like taking the train into the city knowing you’ll have to catch the last one out later.’“Rockaway’ is about straining to find your way in, straining against the starched collar, straining against the uncertainty of beginning again. I’m very proud of the contributions made to the instrumental breakdown, where Jason Burger’s percussion, Matt Lipkins’s synths, and especially Ian Wayne’s lead guitar jump to life like a child’s toy box suddenly animated by a magic spell.”

Check out the song below, out everywhere on August 30th. Country Life in America is due out on September 15th.

<a href="https://charliekaplan.bandcamp.com/album/country-life-in-america">Country Life in America by Charlie Kaplan</a><p>