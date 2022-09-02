News

Premiere: Con Brio Shares New Single "Seasons" Seasons EP Is Out September 16th

Photography by Charla Harvey



Later this month, Bay Area-based soul outfit Con Brio are set to return with their new EP, Seasons. Arriving following a period of relative quiet after their 2018 record, Explorer, the EP sees the band moving into a new era of producing and recording their own music with the entire EP written and recorded at the band’s own studio. The band have already teased the EP this year with “Heart on the Dancefloor” and “Candlelight Lover” and today they’re back with the record’s title track, premiering with Under the Radar.

After the catchy neo-disco of “Heart on the Dancefloor” and the swaggering march of “Candlelight Lover,” “Seasons” offers a different side to the band, delivering a soaring soul anthem backed with a powerful chorus of horns. The track opens on a gentle mid-tempo groove, burnished with smoky saxophone and frontwoman Sarah Clarke’s warm vocal talents. Initially, the track feels intimate and subdued, but as the chorus hits the track ascends into a beautiful moment of hope and triumph, as if instantly emerging from a dark night into the warm light of day.

Clarke says of the track, “‘Seasons’ is one of the only songs that was presented to me entirely finished, lyrics and all. Andrew (our drummer) wrote the lyrics and melody, Ben (our guitarist) wrote the harmony and the band arranged the song. Generally speaking, I like to have a hand in shaping lyrics and melody, but I was instantly taken with the flow of the tune. I fell in love with the imagery, with the triumphant chorus, and the feeling of hope I felt when singing it.

For me, the song is about accepting change and embracing the future, even when it feels overwhelming or frightening. Given the turmoil of the last few years, I feel like that’s a sentiment that many people can identify with. Personally, it resonates deeply. Change isn’t always easy and, often, it’s intimidating. ‘Seasons’ acknowledges that while wrapping you in a big, comforting musical hug, as if to say ‘you’ve got this…it’s all gonna be ok.’”

Check out the song below. The Seasons EP is out everywhere on September 16th.

