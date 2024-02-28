News

Premiere: Conor Lynch Releases New Single and Video for “Slow Country” Lynch’s New Album, Slow Country, To Be Released March 29, via Devil Town Tapes

Photography by Will Spurrier



Today, Michigan-based solo artist, Conor Lynch, is releasing his second single, “Slow Country,” the title track from his forthcoming album, to be released March 29 on Devil Town Tapes. The album is also available for pre-order today via Bandcamp and will be available via streaming services the day of release. The album’s previous single, “Hill,” was released in September of last year. Slow Country is Lynch’s fourth album to date and his third to be released in physical format via Devil Town. Prior albums include 2017’s Lameboy, 2019’s People Don’t Think It Be Like It Is but It Do and Don’t, and 2021’s Fake.

Lynch’s previous releases were primarily composed and performed on his own. The more folk-based Slow Country finds nearly ten other musicians in collaboration with Lynch, though the titular single is one of the few tracks where Lynch goes it alone accompanying himself with acoustic slide guitar, as well as a bit of piano and banjo. “The phrase ‘slow country’ to me is a metaphor for whatever peace and serenity is for the listener. Everyone has those places, people, or feelings they go to that make time feel like it’s stopped or slowed down,” Lynch shares.

Though born in Rochester, New York, Lynch relocated to the more rural Traverse City, Michigan, at a young age. Today, Lynch lives and works in Detroit, a city with deep musical roots primarily associated with R&B and no-holds-barred rock ’n’ roll. So, Lynch’s folkier leanings already put him out of place in that urban landscape. “The guitar music scene here is definitely dominated by garage rock bands. A lot of great bands, but not a lot of folk-rock going on,” Lynch says. “I was always close to the water growing up — inland lakes, rivers, forests and all that. I don’t claim to be a country boy, but my Dad has always been a fan of country music and his records influenced me a ton.”

Fortuitously, Lynch met Ryan McDonald through his “day job” at Detroit’s historic St. Andrew’s Hall. With McDonald being a graduate of University of Michigan’s audio engineering program, Lynch was more than happy to turn over the technical aspects of recording to him. McDonald also plays various instruments on the album, including pedal steel and sax. “I knew I needed a lot of different instrumentalists on this album, because for some of the songs I wanted that horn section sound like The Band has. I just needed to find people to play, so luckily both Ryan and I had some friends to help get it all filled out. Kaysen Chown, who plays fiddle throughout Slow Country, was integral to the sound of the album and she knew exactly what I was looking for in the string arrangements,” Lynch explains.

Accompanying today’s release, Lynch has also shared the Will Spurrier-directed video for “Slow Country.” Shot in one slowly pulled-back drone filmed sequence, the video encapsulates exactly what Lynch described above. The shot opens with Lynch sitting under a tree in what would seemingly fit his definition of a peaceful place. As the camera retreats, we see a pile of discarded lumber and an old tire, which are common finds in any rural landscape. What one might not see coming though is that Lynch is actually sitting in the middle of Detroit’s abandoned Fisher Body Plant site. Not at the pastoral confluence of two woodland streams, but at the interchange of I-75 and I-94 in the city’s center. A displaced folky finding a spot to settle amongst the city’s more fiery musical acts and literally a place of retreat where one would not appear to be at hand.







Slow Country tracklist:

1. Psithurism

2. Hill

3. Cockaigne

4. Creator

5. Steam Whistle

6. Everything’s Beautiful

7. Long Ways From Home

8. Tworailsmeet

9. Left Behind

10. Bank 2 Bank

11. There Is a Road

12. Slow Country