Premiere: Couch Prints Share New Single "Alive" Waterfall EP Out September 23

Photography by Iain Emmaline



Later this month, NYC indie duo, Couch Prints are set to share their new EP, Waterfall, out September 23rd. Since emerging in 2020 with their debut EP, Tell U, the band have cultivated a sprawling instrumental approach that places them at the intersection of dream pop, indie, dance, and electroclash, a sound that turns inward on their upcoming sophomore release. As the band describes, their forthcoming record was inspired by the ephemerality and latent violence of humanity, centering on a fascination with self-destruction and the decay of time.

The band have already teased the record with a series of singles, including “Impressions, Horsepower,” and “All I Know,” and today they’re back with another new track, “Alive,” premiering early with Under the Radar.

“Alive” is an expansive effort from the band, detailing darkly poetic caverns of grief and emptiness amidst swirling indie rock guitars. Vocalist Jaynna Roberts gives a crystalline vocal performance, offering a yearning and glassy centerpiece within the anxious haze of guitars and simmering synth textures. Meanwhile, the track’s lyrics detail the numbing sting of despair and loneliness一“Alive/The perfect shadow right there by my side/Those hollow places that I keep inside/Those conversations where my tongue is tied/My chest it heaves but I don’t feel alive.”

Bassist Brandon Tong says of the track, “‘Alive’ is an exploration of emptiness, the pain of living in your body without calling it a home. A pain exacerbated by our skewed perceptions of other people’s lives.”

Check out the song early below. The Waterfall EP is out everywhere on September 23rd.

