Premiere: Course Shares New Single “I Called You Late Last Night” New Album Tight Feathers Out on October 20th

Photography by Savannah Scruggs



Chicago indie outfit Course debuted in 2021 with their album A Late Hour, introducing the band’s hazy blend of dream pop, folk, indie rock, and electronic music. Led by lead singer Jess Robbins, the band laces together layers of synths for a bright, lush, and atmospheric style, one they have added ornate new accents to with their forthcoming sophomore effort, Tight Feathers. This year, Course has already shared the album’s two lead singles, “Too Busy for Feelings” and “None of Us Are Good Enough,” and today they’re back with another new track, “I Called You Late Last Night,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“I Called You Late Last Night” sees the band turning towards a more shadowy and nocturnal tone, steeping the band’s vocal harmonies in simmering electronic percussion and quietly hypnotic synth loops. Later in the track, the lyrics fall away in favor of thick wordless harmonies and pulsing rhythms, giving the track an irresistible and immersive element. Even more than the band’s previous album, the resulting track borders upon the insular depths of electronica. Whereas previous efforts would immerse you in waves of melody, “I Called You Late Last Night” shifts and shimmers subtly, twisting beguiling rhythms and mesmerizing synth tones together.

Robbins says of the track, “This was the first song I wrote on this album and I have been playing it live for a couple years more as a rock song. I knew I didn’t want it to sound like a rock song on the album and Kyle did an amazing job really getting what I wanted from this song and it’s definitely one of my favorites. This song is a vibe. You feel that calm, and everything is good. You’re with your best friend in a club. Or sitting at home. There’s also a sense of teetering on spinning out of control. But the whole world slows down and everything feels ok.”

Check out the song below. Tight Feathers is out on October 20th.

