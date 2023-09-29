News

All





Premiere: Crasher Shares New Single “Doesn’t Matter Now” New LP Speaking Terms Out October 10th

Photography by Becky DiGiglio



Crasher is the garage rock project of San Diego musician Dave Mead. Mead first settled in as a drummer in San Diego post punk outfits Exasperation and Wild Wild Wets, but during that time he also was penning songs on guitar, chronicling his experiences with family tragedy and the state of a decaying America. Mead debuted as Crasher in early 2020 with the Traitor EP, and next month he is set to follow with a full-length record, Speaking Terms, recorded with his drummer and collaborator Jordan Krimston (Oso Oso, Weatherbox) and producer Ben Moore (Hot Snakes/Drive Like Jehu).

Mead has already shared the record’s new singles, “Static,” Iced Tea, and “Not Feeling Like Myself,” and today he’s back with another new track, “Doesn’t Matter Now,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Doesn’t Matter Now” works as an exercise in contrasting tones. Melodic guitar work rides above a galloping rhythm section while Mead delivers his vocals in a throat-shredding bark, blending corrosive post punk aesthetics with a bright and jangly undercurrent. Its disparate elements crash into each other at every turn, yet they simultaneously play off of each other effortlessly, with the heavy drums and bass anchoring the lithe guitar lines and the vocals painting on top with a jagged edge.

Mead describes of the track, “Doesn’t Matter Now” is about apologies that are so overdue it’s hard to tell if they should even still be given. It’s a library book you’ve denied having forever but during a deep clean it turns out you had it all along. You can just keep it, throw it out the window as you drive across a bridge, or walk it back through the library doors with your head held low.”

Check out the song below. Speaking Terms is out everywhere on October 10th.

<a href="https://crasher2.bandcamp.com/album/speaking-terms">Speaking Terms by Crasher</a><p>