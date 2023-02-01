News

Premiere: Daddy’s Beemer Shares New Single “Heart Attack” Listen to the Track Below





South Carolina indie rock quartet Daddy’s Beemer debuted with their self-titled EP in 2017, followed by their 2018 EP Pucker and their 2020 debut LP, Denmark. Across those early records, they established a buoyant melting pot of jangly and shimmering indie influences, all while they honed an electric and animated live presence on the road. It’s that same effervescent energy that animates their upcoming sophomore LP, due out later in 2023.

Last year, the band shared a handful of new singles, including “Studying Roses” and “Ballerina,” and today they’re back with their first effort of the new year, “Heart Attack,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Heart Attack” initially introduces a softer approach to the band’s sound, drawing out a dreamy intimacy traced via vocalist Brady Sklar’s vulnerable lyricism and lonesome falsetto. However, they also don’t let the downcast intro linger too long; the whole band soon joins in and transforms the track from a solitary confessional into a soaring indie rock gem. As the band picks up the energy with some catchy guitar lines and rollicking rhythms, the heartache that shaded the song steadily turns into pure joyous catharsis.

Meanwhile, the track’s progression begins to mirror the lyrics as the band bristles against the numbing reality of aging and slowing down. As Sklar explains, “‘Heart Attack’ was written at a time when I was really missing my childhood and the wonderment I felt by every single emotion and experience I had. Writing this song was me fighting against the mundanity of getting older and a feeling of numbness encroaching. A lot of the lyrics seem so personal and intimate to only me, but the way they’re expressed makes for a universal experience to anyone who listens.” The result is a perfect balance between thoughtful ruminations and infectious indie charm.

