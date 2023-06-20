News

Premiere: Dale Hollow Shares New Single "Hack of the Year" Debut LP Hack of the Year Due Out September 29th

Photography by Jessica DiMento



This year, New York City-based via Nashville singer/songwriter Dale Hollow is making his play to be the self-effacing newcomer king of country and Americana. Hollow’s style is thoroughly steeped in well-worn country signifiers, but his music comes sporting an ironic twist, operating in the same vein as indie artists like Father John Misty or Orville Peck. That winking tone comes packaged with a wild personal mythology, including Hollow’s reported attempt to trademark the phrase “The Country Music Superstar” and his decision to begin his career in order to pay off $35,000 in back taxes.

Later this year, Hollow is set to share his forthcoming debut LP, Hack of The Year, due out on September 29th. Today, he’s teasing the record with a listen to its title track, along with an accompanying video, premiering with Under the Radar.

Hollow’s playful persona is all over “Hack of the Year.” The track opens with Hollow’s Southern drawl and a Forrest Gump reference (Stupid is as stupid does / Guess that makes me the dumbest one of all time), then winds through a simmering blend of twangy country guitar and girl-group backing vocals. Later in the track, Hollow lampshades the song’s name, noting “If it’s good, you’re being clever, and if it’s bad, people think you did it on purpose.” Yet, beneath Hollow’s persona, he also shows off a penchant for sharp songwriting. You may come for the offbeat personality, but you’ll stay for the rollicking guitar hooks and easy melodicism.

Hollow says of the track, “This one was born out of watching one of the most OVERRATED movies of all time, starring one of the most OVERRATED actors, Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. OBVIOUSLY the opening line of each verse is a reference to two of the hackiest lines ever uttered on film, and thus the rest was written around that concept! In turn, you get an OVERLY saccharine song about LOVE. Truly remarkable, considering…”

Check out the song and video below. Hack of the Year is out on September 29th.

