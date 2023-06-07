Premiere: Dead Soft Shares New Video for “Kill Me (Baby Blue)”

News

Over the past several years, Canadian indie outfit Dead Soft have built up a reputation as one of the best-kept secrets of their local scene, crafting a sound with the fuzzed-out distortion of bands like Mudhoney or the Melvins, fused with hints of power pop and emo. The band signed with Arts & Crafts in 2019 and put out their sophomore record, Big Blue, followed in 2020 by their Baby Blue EP.

Since then they’ve been steadily sharing tastes of new music, most recently last year with their single “Glimpse.” Today they’re back with a new video for their track, “Kill Me (Baby Blue),” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Kill Me (Baby Blue)” shares a name with their early single “Kill Me,” but it is an almost complete rework, slowing down that track’s propulsive punk pace and instead leaning into syrupy guitar arpeggios and dreamy vocal effects. Fittingly for a track that invites someone to “kill me in your dreams,” the track feels both dark and ethereal. Yet, it also puts the band’s talents for magnetic melodicism on display, ensnaring the listener in the glimmering light of its chorus.

Frontman Nathaniel Epp says of the track, “Kill Me” is about the ending of a personal relationship, trying to destroy an unhealthy state of mind and adopt a new one. It’s about kicking someone out of your heart, clearing out the psychic space they took up, and offering them an invitation to do the same.”

The accompanying video brings these themes to life, offering up all of the requisite romance, longing, and heartache. Epp says of the video, “We feel so lucky to have our song featured in Lisanne’s incredible video. It is affirming and inspiring to know that our music connected with such a talented artist half way across the globe! The video blew our minds to say the very least - the attention to detail and strength of emotion are so palpable and really bring the song to life as a truly great music video should.”

Check out the song and video below, out everywhere now.

