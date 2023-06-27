News

Premiere: Diners Shares New Single “Domino” DOMINO Due Out August 18th via Bar/None Records

Photography by Rachel Lewis



Over the past decade, Blue Broderick has been crafting charming, ‘60s-inflected guitar pop with her band Diners, returning most recently with her sixth full-length record, Four Wheels And The Truth. In the year since that album’s release, Broderick moved from Phoenix to Los Angeles and came out as transgender, prompting a new creative direction for her forthcoming album, DOMINO.

Broderick’s latest effort sees her leaning even harder into sunny power pop, layering upbeat tempos, multi-guitar arrangements, and distortion into her wistful melodies. She also brought on Portland power pop maestro Mo Troper into the fold on production duties. The results mirror the infectious core of the genre’s touchstones like Big Star, as well as the fuzzy overtones of bands like 2nd Grade, Liquid Mike, or Mo Troper’s own work. Yet, Broderick’s optimistic songwriting and ear for vintage melodicism also remain, making the record feel equally like a natural progression for Diners.

The full album is out on August 18th via Bar/None. Broderick announced the record last month with its lead single, “The Power,” and today she’s back with the record’s title track, premiering with Under the Radar.

“Domino” is another sweet and sunny track, pairing Broderick’s infectious guitar lines with some jangly percussion, breezy pop harmonies, and an earworm chorus. She caps it all off in the track’s second half with a standout guitar solo. In just over two and a half minutes Broderick encapsulates the enduring charm of seamless pop songwriting, distilling it into a potent power pop dopamine hit.

Broderick says of the track, “’Domino’ is a jangling introspective rocker about reminding everybody to give themselves more grace and credit than they might think they deserve. This music was deeply inspired by Emitt Rhodes and has my favorite guitar solo on the record.”

Check out the song and video below. DOMINO is due out on August 18th via Bar/None Records.

