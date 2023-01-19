News

Premiere: Dizzy Shares New Single "Birthmark"

Photography by Boy Wonder



Over the past several years, Ontario-based band Dizzy has been busy making waves in the indie pop world, debuting with 2018’s Baby Teeth and following with their sophomore effort, 2020’s The Sun and Her Scorch. Most recently, they shared their 2021 Separate Places EP, a collection of reworked tracks from The Sun and Her Scorch.

Late last year, Dizzy returned with their most recent single, “Barking Dog,” and today they’re back with their latest effort, “Birthmark,” premiering with Under the Radar.

On its surface, “Birthmark” offers more of the saccharine indie pop sunshine Dizzy is known for, replete with soaring melodies, shimmering guitar hooks, and an intoxicating groove. However, beneath that sparkling prismatic sheen, the lyrics find vocalist Katie Munshaw sifting through the wreckage of a broken relationship, turning the track’s indie pop melodicism into a potent cathartic cry: “I wake up it’s fine / In the morning light / I feel sort of over it / and it’s not like I / Lay awake and cry / Over someone undeserving / Of my space and time / God i swear I’m fine / But it’s when I go to bed.”

As Munshaw explains, ““The song is from the point of view of someone I love who went through their first heartbreak last year. I remember we were laying in bed one night and they said they didn’t feel so bad until it was time to go to sleep. I thought that was so sad.”

She says of the accompanying video, “The ‘Birthmark’ video is meant to be a visual representation of the saying ‘dancing with the devil.’ I wanted the visuals to feel more like a nightmare than a music video, hence its lack of narrative. We shot the video in a farm field in western Ontario so a lot of cow shit was stepped on to get these beautiful shots which I think is hilarious and fitting.”

Check out the song and video below, out everywhere now.

