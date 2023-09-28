News

Premiere: Doris Club Shares New Track “Seraphina” New EP, There’s Still Time (Side A) Out September 29th via Nettwerk

Photography by Jasmine Rutledge



Los Angeles-based indie singer/songwriter Doris Club makes a lush and expansive style of art pop, incorporating hints of pop, folk, jazz, and experimental textures. With her forthcoming debut record, There’s Still Time, she blends those layered soundscapes with a pensive and poetic songwriting voice. The album is divided into two separate releases, with Side A arriving tomorrow, September 29th, and Side B coming in 2024. As Doris Club describes, the record pays homage to her mother, who has been living with trigeminal neuralgia (a chronic pain disorder) for several decades.

She has already shared two new singles from the album, “Wake Up (If I Was God)” and “The Movie,” and today she’s back with another new track, “Seraphina,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Seraphina” finds Doris Club going in a more soaring and theatrical direction, varnishing her breezy guitar work with ringing bells, stately keys, and ornate harmonies. The track begins in a subdued, intimate style, but as the band ascends into the triumphant chorus the arrangements steadily unfurl into a heavenly sprawl. Yet, alongside the celestial veneer is a darker undertone, as Doris Club explores a relationship that is at once toxic and alluring: “Seraphina / What’s your secret / Tell me why / Seraphina / I’ll never leave you / But I need to / Or you’ll eat me alive.”

Doris Club says of the track, “In ‘Seraphina,’ I see who I both despise and desire to be in equal measure. In time, I realise that I only have myself to blame: I’ve created her, perpetuated her and worn her like my second skin even when it’s made me miserable. Despite this, she has been my only companion for so long, and I don’t know that there is a version of me that can exist without her.”

Check out the song below. There’s Still Time (Side A) is out on September 29th via Nettwerk.

<p>