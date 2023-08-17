News

Premiere: Dude Cervantes Shares New Video for “Blood in the Water” Sophomore Album Dreamers Is Due Out This Year

Photography by Santiago Guzman



San Diego-based singer/songwriter Dude Cervantes has played a variety of different roles over the years, including session musician, frontman, filmmaker, producer, and label owner. In 2017, he added to that creative spread with his full-length solo debut album, All By Myself, and later this year he’s set to share his sophomore effort, Dreamers. Ahead of the album’s release, Cervantes has already shared a pair of new singles, “Blood In The Water” and “Everyone, Everywhere, Everything,” and today he’s back with an accompanying video for “Blood In The Water,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Blood in the Water” is a shadowy piano-driven track, shaded with pounding keys and searing guitar lines. Cervantes sends the track galloping along at an insistent pace, steadily ratcheting up the tension as the guitars turned gnarled and distorted and the vocals grow more frenzied. That tension lets loose in the track’s final moments, with Cervantes howling his way through a blaze of bombarding drums, keys, and guitars. Meanwhile, the accompanying video hits on a similarly dark and off-kilter tone, nodding to old westerns and crime epics.

Cervantes says of the video, “This video was a lot of fun to make and create, starring myself Dan “Dude” Cervantes, my wife Tina White Cervantes of Hard To Kill Leather, and our good friend (and barber) Giacamo Vernice as the 3 cut-throat killers in what we call” ‘he den of wolves.’ It was written and filmed with friends Rory Morison aka Strange Bouquets, and his brother Gray Morison, who I worked with on two previous Mrs. Henry music videos ‘A Time Like This,’ and ‘Peace, Love, Rock N Roll.’

We went with some over the top nods to our favorites Tarantino and Lynch films, from the close shave with death to the blow torching of the cigar to the classic cowboy gun-in-the-pants move. I mean, the video ends with me terminating my soon to be wife and barber so a little light comedy seemed appropriate for the dark story. The song is about the sharks, or wolves if you will, that are constantly trying to deceive and get the better of you in a vicious cut throat music industry. On the nose to say the least and based on my experiences thus far working with everyone you need to work with in order to get ahead as an independent artist or label owner in the 21st Century.

It’s a long way to the top if you want to rock n roll and a short list of those you can trust.”

Check out the song and video below, out everywhere now. Dreamers is due out later this year.

<p>