Premiere: Dusk Share New Self-Titled Single, “Dusk” New Album Glass Pastures Out October 20th via Don Giovanni Records

Photography by Billy Hintz



Over the years, Wisconsin-based band Dusk have built up a home-grown blend of alt-country, indie rock, and vintage soul, hitting on a sound that is equally rambunctious, rollicking, and ramshackle. The band first debuted with their 2017 self-titled record and this year they have been teasing their follow-up sophomore effort, Glass Pastures, due out on October 20th via Don Giovanni Records. The album was produced and recorded between 2020 and 2022 in the band’s Appleton-based recording studio, Crutch of Memory, and features the band once again playing on their loose and electric chemistry.

Earlier this summer the band shared the album’s lead single, “Pissing in a Wishing Well,” and today they’re back with another new track, “Dusk,” premiering with Under the Radar.

Whenever you title a track with your band’s name, it inevitably comes off as a statement of purpose. Fortunately, “Dusk” fits the bill perfectly, hitting all of the band’s high notes with pounding piano rock keys, winding pedal steel, playful drum work, and a country-fried guitar solo. The resulting track is an immensely catchy country rock anthem, soaked in sunlight and soaring vocal harmonies. Though the track’s lyrics look toward the looming specter of lonesome blues, the band’s performances outshine any hint of darkness, bringing forth one of their most impressive efforts yet.

The band says of the track, “It’s a song and video that nods to Dusk’s natural terrain and truly proclaims the end of their perceived dormancy: colorful, loud, and infectious. A song that’s simultaneously an anthem and a lament to the melancholia of a life in Wisconsin - conveyed through Dusk’s enduring lens.”

Check out the song and video below. Glass Pastures is out everywhere on October 20th via Don Giovanni Records.

