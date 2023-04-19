News

Premiere: Dusty Durston Shares New Single "Real Sugar"





LA-based singer/songwriter Dusty Durston debuted in 2022 with his EP, Manchester Music, named as a nod to the hometown of a number of his influences. Though Durston doesn’t hail from Manchester himself, there’s plenty of the DNA of Stone Roses and Oasis in his sound, which blends towering alt rock radio hooks with a noisy sheen. This year, he is following that introduction with a new singles series to be released throughout the year, beginning last month with his latest track, “Judy.”

Today he’s back with the second single in the series, “Real Sugar,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Real Sugar” finds Durston swinging for the fences, delivering a fittingly sugary effort with an unexpected bite. The track opens with a volley of pounding drums and radio-ready power chords before winding through dreamy synth interludes and an athemic chorus. It is big and dramatic, but also shows a lot of heart, with Durston offering some sweet, lovestruck lyricism alongside the track’s raucous sound.

Durston explains of the track, “I wanted this song to capture the electricity - both the excitement and the discomfort - of a new relationship, chapter, whatever. Those butterflies in your stomach, that unsettling warmth - your body knows before you do. It was a long winter in LA. We all deserve some sunshine and a new obsession.”

Check out the song below, out everywhere now.

