Premiere: Dutch Criminal Record Shares New Single “Come Closer” New EP, Apathy Mixtape Out October 13th via AntiFragile Records





Over the past few years, Brighton-based rock outfit Dutch Criminal Record have been steadily building a following on top of a jangly, surf-tinged brand of indie, most recently with their 2021 EP, It’s Gonna Be Okay, and a pair of new singles in 2022. The band returned earlier this year with another new track, “Oat Milk,” the first taste of their next EP release, Apathy Mixtape, out October 13th. They’re also keeping that momentum going this week with another new single, “Come Closer,” premiering early today with Under the Radar.

“Come Closer” is another of the band’s lithe and airy efforts, perfect for the waning sunny days as summer turns into autumn. The open-hearted lyrics and fizzy guitar textures lock in effortlessly with buoyant drum work, lending the track a shimmering luster and gentle romanticism. However, that upbeat indie sheen belies a careful balance of joy, longing, and nostalgia, soaking the band’s vocal harmonies and guitars with a gentle emotive undercurrent, the kind that seems tailor-made to unexpectedly sweep you away.

The band says of the track, “‘Come Closer’ is based around a demo made by Sam on acoustic guitar I really liked the voicings of the chords so it inspired me to write a song really quickly. In essence it’s a love song but from the perspective of being a worrier about things and then the other person putting you at ease! Joe added a really beautiful dreamy guitar riff and Frampton’s drums mimic an electronic processed kit which is really cool to my mind! The bridge is 60’s inspired and Frampton had the idea of lifting it from a different demo of ours that Joe had written a while back and then Sam tweaked it to fit the song so was like a team attempt at finishing a musical jigsaw puzzle!”

Check out the song below. “Come Closer” is out everywhere on Friday, September 8th, with the full Apathy Mixtape EP due out October 13th via AntiFragile Records.