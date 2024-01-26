News

Premiere: Eileen Allway Shares New Single “Tin” Watch the Accompanying Video Below

Photography by Emilie Wilde



LA-based indie singer/songwriter Eileen Allway debuted in 2021 with her EP Without the Thought of Knowing and returned last year with a new single, “Buddy,” introducing her yearning and wistful blends of indie, folk, and pop. That single was also the first taste of her forthcoming album, Love Water, out later this spring. Today, Allway is back with another new single, “Tin,” as well as an accompanying video, premiering with Under the Radar.

In contrast to the wistful and glassy shades of many of Allway’s previous tracks, “Tin” is more grounded and propulsive, carried by churning guitars and coated in iridescent indie rock glimmer. The driving instrumentation, swelling synths, and pounding drums give Allway a towering presence as the song builds, bolstering her plaintive vocal melodies with a new venomous edge. Meanwhile, the track’s lyrics find her detailing a broken relationship, pulled in different directions by her hurt and her desire: “Missing your city / It’s all that i see / Every so often / You compliment me / It’s not what i want / And it’s not what i need / My mind’s a mess / Since you left / It’s the best / That I get / I feel like a wreck and a princess / The lesson’s erased / As you race through my head.”

Allway says of the track, “Until the day I wrote ‘Tin’ I didn’t realize I was angry or sad or caught up, but I guess I was. I think it’s important to give in and let ourselves make mountains out of mole hills sometimes; Lay in it to let it go. I wanted to have fun with my sadness and cheer myself up for once. I banged on the drums in the room I had locked myself in, found an 80s synth patch, and let myself shake my hips while I played. Allowing myself to mess around without consequence in that room really set the tone for creating the rest of the record. I’m very grateful for that lesson of a day and the song that came out of it.”

Check out the song and video below. Love Water is due out later this year.

