Premiere: Eliza Edens Shares New Single “Tom and Jerry” New LP We'll Become the Flowers Out October 14

Photography by Juliet Farmer



Next month, indie folk singer/songwriter Eliza Edens is set to return with her forthcoming sophomore LP, We’ll Become the Flowers. Arriving two years following her 2020 debut, Time Away From Time, the record finds Edens unpacking and navigating the tumult of those years. Her knotted folk-tinged compositions gently unravel, exposing a complicated inner narrative as Edens’ lyrics explore endings and new beginnings, inspired by a difficult breakup and a tragic diagnosis.

The full record is out on October 14th, and ahead of the release Edens has shared a pair of singles, “I Needed You” and “Westlawn Cemetary.” Now she’s back with a third and final single, “Tom and Jerry,” premiering early with Under the Radar.

“Tom and Jerry” takes a lighter approach to the record’s confessions, cultivating a playful iteration on Edens’ folk rock style. In contrast with the insular beauty of the record’s previous singles, here Eden plays with chiming instrumentation, airy melodies, and feathery percussion, bringing forth a breezy effortless charm. Meanwhile, her lyrics trace the tension of yearning for something that remains just out of reach, taking inspiration from the titular cartoon and reimagining it as a metaphor for a rocky relationship.

As Edens explains, I watched hours and hours of Tom and Jerry on Saturday mornings when I was a kid. The story is the same every time and yet it’s always so satisfying. Somehow it resurfaced in my mind as a way of explaining how hard we try to accomplish things that are forever out of reach—such as fighting for a dying relationship—even though Tom will just never catch Jerry! It’s an apt metaphor for the tension of always wanting or yearning for something and for two characters always going after each other. I wrote this song to try and find some levity during a difficult breakup.

Check out the song below. We’ll Become the Flowers is due out October 14th.