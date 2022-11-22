News

Premiere: Ella Grace Shares New Video for Single “Grace” Watch the Video Below

Photography by Milly Cope



Last year, UK-based singer/songwriter Ella Grace debuted her first full-length album, Reverence, which found her exploring weighty themes of self-acceptance and queer discovery. She’s been quiet most of this year, but last month she returned with her latest single, “Grace,” her first since the album release. Today, she’s back with the track’s accompanying video, premiering with Under the Radar.

“Grace” is a meditative and expansive folk rock cut, knit together by sparse guitar lines, ghostly echoing production, and Grace’s magnetic vocals. The track of unfurls at a gentle pace, beginning slight and intimate then gaining a captivating sense of scale thanks to its steady percussive beat and gorgeous instrumental textures. Meanwhile, the accompanying video captures that same balance between moving pastoral expanses and warm intimacy, moving between dimly lit orange hues and verdant naturalistic vistas.

Lyrically, the track finds Grace exploring heartache and aching yearning, longing for a lover who is afraid to stay with her一“If I asked you to stay/Would you still run away /Are your demons afraid/Of my light?” Grace explains of the track, “‘Grace’ is a song about rejection, about wanting to be with someone who is too scared to move towards you - it’s like a love letter that’ll never be read.”

Check out the song and video below, out everywhere now.

