Premiere: Emarosa Shares New Single “Stay”

Emarosa first found success in the 2000s metalcore scene, but have recently taken a diversion into the indie pop world with their 2019 record, Peach Club. They’re set to continue further down that road with their newly announced follow-up Sting, taking influence new wave ‘80s hits, alt pop, and synth wave. They already have been teasing new music this year with their singles, “Preach” and “Attention,” and today the duo are back with another new track, “Stay,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Stay” stays confidently in the pop lane Emarosa have been carving, layering glittery guitars and glossy synth melodies with soaring hooks. The band have been pulling in plenty of ‘80s pop touches through their latest output, but they put it into overdrive with “Stay,”, especially with the triumphant sax solo that plays the track to its end. Meanwhile, the accompanying video finds the band pulling of Teen Wolf imitations, echoing lyrics about a “dangerous hunger” and “the light of the moon.”

Vocalist Bradley Scott says, “‘Stay’ really turned into a ‘become what you hate story. That feeling of knowing something is bad for you and you’re on the fence but something pushes you over. ‘It’s such a dangerous hunger I can’t help,’ something about that to me screams love/hate and passion. You’re being hunted, she turns you, and you become the hunter. It’s a very vampire/werewolf metaphor. This would have been great if Twilight was in the 80s.”

Check out the song and video below. Sting is out January 27th via Out of Line Music.

