Thursday, January 4th, 2024  
Premiere: Emma Ayzenberg Debuts New Single “lucile”

New EP iron mountain Out January 26th

Jan 04, 2024 By Caleb Campbell Photography by Aubrey Trinnaman
LA singer/songwriter Emma Ayzenberg debuted in 2022 with her EP, Animus, and followed last year with a pair of new singles, “Fog” and “hero.” The latter track is also the first taste of Ayzenberg’s upcoming sophomore EP, iron mountain. The tracks that make up the forthcoming EP are contemplative, insular, and vulnerable, offering unraveling reflections on environmental disaster, queerness, and inherited trauma. Yet, they also grow from deeply collaborative roots, shaped by Ayzenberg in concert with producers Luke Temple (Hand Habits, Art Feynman) and Carly Bond (Meernaa).

The full EP is out on January 26th, and today Ayzenberg is sharing the second single from the record, “lucile,” premiering with Under the Radar.

On its surface, “lucile” feels placid and subdued, colored by thrumming acoustic tones, strings, and flinty, elliptical guitar lines. Ayzenberg acts as the track’s shadowy centerpoint, offering a quiet vocal delivery that simmers with power and potency. Though the track can feel dreamy and mystic, there is also a sinister element that takes the track into darker territory, with Ayzenberg reflecting on the scars of an abusive relationship. However, with the song’s chorus she also reframes the track into a song of reclamation, repeating “My body is mine whether or not you see it / My body is mine.”

Ayzenberg says of the track, “Over the last few years, I’ve become fascinated with Jungian psychology and in my study of it have come to understand that memory often takes the shape of dreams and nightmares. On ‘lucile,’ I process the memories and shame of a relationship that turned abusive. For about 8 years I had a recurring dream about it which became the backdrop for this song. I am grateful that music is where we can speak the unspeakable…”

Check out the song and visualizer below. Ayzenberg’s iron mountain EP is out January 26th.



There are no comments for this entry yet.

