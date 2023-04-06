News

Premiere: Esther Rose Shares New Single “Spider” New LP Safe to Run Out April 21 via New West Records

Photography by Brandon Soder



In just a few weeks, Santa Fe-based singer/songwriter Esther Rose is back with her fourth full-length album, Safe to Run, out April 21st via New West Records. Following her 2021 effort, How Many Times, Rose relocated to New Mexico and began writing her latest record, looking deeper into herself while lacing a vibrant pop element into her songwriting. As she describes, “My challenge every time I picked up the pen was: not another heartbreak song, look around you. Writing from depths never explored and feeling sometimes like I was losing my mind, a softness unfurled. I’ve moved out of a chaotic, transitional place. I’m not running anymore.”

Ahead of the record’s release, Rose has been sharing a string of new singles, the most recent of which was last month’s “Safe to Run.” Today, she’s back with her latest effort, “Spider,” along with an accompanying video, premiering with Under the Radar.

Rose opens “Spider” in dramatic fashion, capturing the track’s contemplative core as she sings “I’m searching for three chords and the truth / I’m coming in quietly as a fuse / And If it starts to get dark at noon / You can come find me, I’ll be in my room / Singing for you.” As she runs through the rest of the track, Rose leads with that strident energy, confronting a lover who is toxic and intoxicating in equal measure. She packs on the emotional weight and poetic barbs but delivers them with warmth and humor, weaving them among jangly guitar lines, soulful instrumental crescendos, and a winding guitar solo.

Rose says of the track, “As I was writing this, I remember thinking ‘This. Is. My. Final. Word!!!’ Lonnie in my band calls this one an ‘emotional dump truck.’ We tracked vocals live and tried to redo them later, but they didn’t hit as hard as the original take. There’s something kind of deranged happening in the third verse, the situational complexities, you can feel it. It’s our favorite to play live.”

Video director Anthony Simpkins says of the accompanying video, “When Esther approached me to make this video, she had an idea to involve a boxing match. I thought, why not film it at a real MMA event? I love the stark contrast in the on-screen action and Esther’s song. It is somehow both the polar opposite and perfectly matching the journey each person is going through from the beginning of the night to the end of the fight. Love, anxiety, pain, triumph, anger, defeat… you feel everything at a fight. Esther captures the same emotions in her songs.”

Check out the song and video below. Safe to Run is out on April 21st via New West Records.

