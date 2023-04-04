News

Premiere: Feather Beds Share New Single “Sport of Boxing” New Album Softer Measures Due Out May 26th via Strange Brew

Photography by weshoot.ie



Dublin-born, London-based producer and musician Michael Orange debuted under the moniker Feather Beds in 2015 with his LP, The Skeletal System, crafting an idiosyncratic style of jangly indie rock. He then followed with a sophomore effort, Blooming, in 2017. Later this year, he’s set to return with another new LP, Softer Measures, which sees Orange incorporating shades of noise and drone music alongside his post punk guitars, homemade samples, and bleary harmonies. The full record is out on May 26th via Strange Brew.

Orange first teased the record earlier this year with its lead single, “Really Disney.” Today, he’s back with another new track, “Sport of Boxing,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Sport of Boxing” is a jangly, reverb-soaked effort, reminiscent of early New Wave acts and the dreamy side of post punk. The track is carried by some brilliantly ramshackle guitar lines, layered beneath airy synth beds and shoegaze-tinged production. It has moments of shining pop brilliance standing alongside the song’s noisy, washed-out edges, balancing avant-garde aesthetics with a welcome melodic sheen.

Meanwhile, Orange explains of the track, “Lyrically, it’s about trying to figure out who and what is good for you in your life.”

Check out the song below, out everywhere tomorrow. Softer Measures is due out everywhere on May 26th.