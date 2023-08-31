Premiere: Feefawfum Shares New Single “Pickled Ginger”

News

Oakland post punk outfit Feefawfum is the new project from Farley Miller, a long-time indie underground presence who has previously drummed for ex-Unicorn Alden Penner and Ky Brooks. The band’s forthcoming debut album, 100 was reportedly inspired by Miller’s own experiences living with type 1 diabetes. The record began first as a Covid-era solo project, but Miller has since brought together a band with Kevin Sullivan on bass, Emma Greenbaum on Mellotron, and Kelvin Zhang and Theo Slavin on guitar.

The full album is out on September 8th, and the band have been steadily teasing the record this year with a series of new singles, “So Capable,” “Appetite,” and “DKA.” Today, they’re back with a fourth and final single, “Pickled Ginger,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Pickled Ginger” finds the band at their most nervy and intense, ratcheting up the complexity in a blaze of dissonant guitar textures and mercurial rhythms. The track’s math rock pulse lends it a jagged, experimental edge, with the band careening through the track in a blaze of buzzsaw guitars and dizzying drum work. Yet, those intricacies resolve seamlessly into catharsis, delivering a raucous shout-along chorus that tempers the heady experimentalism with an emotive release. Meanwhile, the accompanying video is similarly playful and surreal, featuring the band’s own imagined talk show, The Feefawfum show, along with a sock puppet host and appearances from San Francisco-based drag performer Girlfriend With Cookie.

The band says of the track, “You could say that Pickled Ginger is a song about finding pleasure in the sound of your own voice, but maybe in a bad way? It’s definitely a song about talking past people, over and around them. Droning. It’s a song about language becoming noise, its significance evaporating into air. It becomes a reflex, automatic, and non-functional. Sometimes we shouldn’t be talking, but we just can’t help it. We love the *crunch* of it. There’s no information, just overlapping monologues: pure texture.”

Check out the song and video below. 100 is out everywhere next week on September 8th.

