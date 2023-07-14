Premiere: Flight Attendant Share New Single “Therapy Couch”

News

Last year, Nashville indie pop band Flight Attendant shared their self-titled full-length debut, introducing the band with fizzy melodies, dramatic strings, and upbeat power pop arrangements. The band have been crafting a new set of tracks in the months since and today they’re back with their first new single this year, “Therapy Couch,” along with an accompanying video, premiering with Under the Radar.

“Therapy Couch” acts as a colorful and catchy reintroduction to the band, showing off the band’s instinctual chemistry and ear for hooks. The band has previously drawn comparisons to Haim and Florence and the Machine, and you can certainly hear echoes of those bands in the track’s simmering melodies and swelling string accompaniment. Yet, vocalist Karalyne Winegarner also brings her own expressive style to the track, slotting effortlessly in with Vinny Maniscalco’s guitar, Nikki Christie’s viola, and Derek Spraugue on drums. The track’s hooks build steadily, but by the end, they hit hard and fast, layered within subdued keys, propulsive rhythms, and soaring melodies.

Meanwhile, “Stop wasting your time if the feeling is gone” acts as both a refrain and theme for the track. Winegarner says of the track, “This song is about recalling being broken up with while sitting on the couch in your living room. The song tells the story of an argument between two partners where judgment was passed, criticisms were thrown, harsh marks were made and now the feeling of infatuation has been killed due to hot tempers and poor self-awareness. The lesson of the song should be to save one’s heated fits of overthinking for the therapy couch - and not the couch you share with the person you love.”

The accompanying video was filmed in an unfinished warehouse in Dickson, Tennessee, and features the band on the titular therapy couch, as if the space is a self-contained world of its own. “Sometimes conflict is the only thing that occupies your mental space, and everything else gets pushed aside,” says the video’s director, Casey Pierce. “Things get cluttered off into the corner and all you can think about is a singular moment – or in this case, a breakup.”

Winegarner adds, “The song is supposed to remind people, and myself, to stop wasting time in relationships that don’t work. Stop having the same fights with people because you won’t go to therapy. Get out of the rut of a bad relationship and move forward.”

Check out the song and video below, out everywhere now.

