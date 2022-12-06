News

Premiere: Floral Image Shares New Video for “Babe & The Devil” Watch the Accompanying Video Below





UK psych pop outfit Floral Image have been releasing a string of new singles this year, crafting a sound full of sunburnt psychedelic guitars and hazy vintage melodies. Late last month, the band returned with their latest effort, “Babe & The Devil,” and today they’ve shared the single’s accompanying music video, premiering with Under the Radar.

“Babe & The Devil” tears into the band’s rollicking rock side, recalling the classics of the late ‘60s and ‘70s psychedelic boom. The lush instrumental haze the band have cultivated in previous efforts drops away in favor of a galloping rhythm section, striking guitar melodies, and psychedelic vocal harmonies. The band lock into a tremendously catchy groove, steadily building until they hit the track’s whirling and wild climax, delivering a potent dose of avant-garde psych rock ecstasy.

Meanwhile, the band’s accompanying video dives into the mystical imagery the track’s title evokes, filling the track with visual references to both fantasy and horror. The band says of the track, “The genesis of the movie came in both my fascination with mystical English folk-horror and a vision I had when we were touring of our Jack garbed in a sort of druid’s cloak, questing towards something out of its own time. Babe seemed like the perfect track to explore it on- one part nostalgic, one part referential, but also definitely contemporary.”

Check out the song and video below, out everywhere now.

