Premiere: Flyte Share New Single “Tough Love” feat. Laura Marling Announce Self-Titled Album, Out October 27th via Nettwerk

Photography by Katie Silvester



London-based duo Flyte have established themselves over the past few years as one the most intimate and lyrical voices in England’s thriving folk scene, debuting with their 2017 album, The Loved Ones, followed by their 2021 sophomore record, This Is Really Going to Hurt. Last month, the band returned with their latest single, “Defender,” and today they’re back with news of their third album, the self-titled Flyte. Recorded at London’s Konk Studios, the record finds the duo once again pairing with producer Andrew Sarlo (Big Thief, Bon Iver), this time to explore optimistic new tributes to love and stability.

Accompanying the announcement, the band have also shared another new single, “Tough Love,” featuring English singer/songwriter Laura Marling.

“Tough Love” finds the band once again inhabiting a bright and charming mode, guided by some breezy guitar work and dreamy percussion. Laura Marling joins for the second verse, her gorgeous vocals locking into wistful harmonies with Will Taylor and Nick Hill. Meanwhile, as the song builds, the hazy, sun-lit production turns stormy, the percussion begins thundering, and strident string arrangements join the mix. The track climbs towards a potent apex as the lyrics search for ways to navigate an unhealthy love affair: “I’ve been trying to hurt you / I’ve been holding you tight / I’ve been learning to love you / Am I doing it right? / How are you still breathing / With my hands all over your heart? / How do we start healing / If we can’t keep out the dark?”

Taylor explains of the track, “This song asks how two people might rattle free from a closed loop of bad habits and codependent tendencies. It takes two people to prop up an unhealthy relationship, so a duet seemed appropriate and Laura Marling felt like the perfect fit.”

Check out the song below. You can also find the band’s newly announced UK tour dates below as well. Flyte is out October 27th via Nettwerk.

Tour Dates

30 Nov Belfast Ulster Sports Club

01 Dec Dublin Workmans Club

03 Dec Edinburgh The Caves

04 Dec Glasgow Oran Mor

05 Dec Newcastle The Cluny

07 Dec Liverpool O2 Academy 2

08 Dec Manchester Gorilla

09 Dec Leeds The Wardrobe

11 Dec Nottingham Bodega

12 Dec London Koko

13 Dec Cambridge Portland Arms

14 Dec Bristol Strange Brew

16 Dec Brighton Patterns

17 Dec Oxford O2 Academy 2