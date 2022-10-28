News

Premiere: Fox Grin Shares New Single “Seasick” Listen to the Track Below





Nashville-based outfit Fox Grin is a rising indie pop duo from vocalist and guitarist Thom Chapman and bassist David Bean. The band has been relatively quiet since the 2019 release of their fourth full-length album, Dusk, returning with a pair of singles between 2020 and 2021. Today, the band are back again with another taste of their easygoing pop sensibilities with their latest track, “Seasick,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Seasick” strikes an alluring balance between bliss and melancholy, tracing the track with bleary waves of melody and lushly crafted layers of instrumentation. The duo crafts a decadent gauzy haze, traced via Chapman’s languid vocals, Bean’s cool bass grooves, and winding psychedelic guitar lines. Meanwhile, the lyrics find the pair longing for a distant love, saying “Can’t wait to be by your side / Can we just buy time / Replay the moments in our minds / Can’t wait can’t bide time.”

As the pair explains, “‘Seasick’ was written about the bliss and comfort you find in the right person, how you wish you could stop time and make certain moments last forever, and the sadness in knowing that you can’t — and that no matter how special those moments are they are inevitably temporary.”

Check out the single below, out everywhere now.

