Premiere: FRIDAY Shares New Single “I Do It For You” Watch the Accompanying Video Below

Photography by Nicole Daddona



FRIDAY is the new project from creative polymath Nicole Daddona. Having already tried her hand as a fashion designer, visual artist, and filmmaker, Daddona began producing her own music in her bedroom during lockdown. After decamping to upstate New York to write she came back with a set of new tracks, pulling from vintage pop songwriters, grungey distorted soundscapes, vibrant dance music, and heartfelt balladry, all knit together with Daddona’s colorful surrealist charm.

Back in March, she shared the project’s debut single, “Dear God,” and today she’s back with another new track, “I Do It For You,” premiering with Under the Radar.

After the cloudy production and gnarled guitars of “Dear God,” Daddona shows a very different side of herself with “I Do It For You.” Instead, the track is unrelentingly bright, so much so that it is almost oppressive. ‘60s pop melodies and lovestruck lyricism abound, colored by some jangly saloon piano and fuzz-laden guitars, with it all culminating in a delightfully theatrical guitar solo. The result is both a classic pop love song and a clever subversion of the form, bringing out a frayed manic edge that proves irresistible.

Daddona says of the track, “‘I Do It For You’ is a love song for lunatics. It’s about that ‘losing your head’ feeling that happens when you fall for someone hard. The psychotic 60s bubblegum pop tune captures the rush of endorphins that come with initial infatuation but the lyrics are all about losing yourself in the pursuit of someone’s attention. The chorus repeats the refrain ‘all that I do, I do it for you,’ emphasizing an unyielding dedication to a love interest, despite the apparent one-sidedness of the relationship and the risk of losing yourself in the process in order to impress someone into thinking you’re the one.”

Check out the song and video below, out everywhere now.

