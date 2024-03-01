News

Premiere: Friend of a Friend Shares New Single “everyplane” Sophomore Album FACILITIES Due out March 15th





Indie pop duo Friend of a Friend debuted in 2022 with their first full-length album, In Arms, which found bandmates Claire Molek and Jason Savsani taking on a blend of indie, folk, and art rock. Since then, they’ve been in been in the studio crafting their forthcoming sophomore LP, FACILITIES, due out on March 15th. The record was recorded in-studio in Joshua Tree with Jordan Lawlor (M83, J. Laser) and the band has described the sound of the record as “Portishead, M83, The Kills & Jose Gonzalez had a baby in the desert during the end of your favorite movie.”

The band have been sharing a steady stream of new singles from the record over the last year, and today they’re back with another new track, “everyplane,” premiering with Under the Radar.

With “everyplane” Molek and Savsani tap into an immersive blend of sounds, knit together with hypnotic acoustic tones and steady marching percussion. Meanwhile, Molek’s vocals drift gently in an airy haze, crescendoing into ethereal multi-tracked harmonies and then pulling back into breathy and intimate whispers. All along, the production renders the track in cinematic detail, especially when the dramatic keys and synths take to the forefront in its climactic finale. The resulting effort feels both alluring and shrouded in mystery, the kind of track that invites you to sink deep into itself.

The band says of the track, “We imagined this song as the first track of the second side of an album. There is a driving feeling to it that very much taps into our DNA as a band. Something unknown and something nostalgic, familiar at the same time.”

Check out the song below. FACILITIES is due out everywhere on March 15th.